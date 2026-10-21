Leifheit Revises 2026 Forecast, Speeds Up FOCUS Performance Push
Leifheit is accelerating restructuring after weak consumer demand drove it into the red, with the household goods maker now forecasting a full-year loss for 2026.
Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
- Leifheit’s preliminary revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell to €169.1 million from €179.0 million a year earlier, amid weak consumer demand.
- Group EBIT turned negative at €2.9 million, compared with a profit of €5.4 million in the same period of 2025; Q3 EBIT was also negative at €0.2 million.
- The company now expects full-year 2026 revenue to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage and EBIT of negative €5–6 million, including about €7 million in special items. EBIT before special items is forecast at €1–2 million.
- Full-year free cash flow is now expected to be negative €1–2 million, versus the previous forecast of zero.
- Leifheit is accelerating its FOCUS performance program, which includes organisational changes, digitalisation and staff reductions. It expects recurring annual savings of more than €8 million from 2028.
- The Supervisory Board will reduce the Management Board from three members to two; COO Igor Iraeta Munduate will leave at the end of 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Leifheit is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 9,6700EUR and was down -2,67 % compared with the previous day.
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