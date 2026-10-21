QIAGEN and EQT Agree on Recommended All-Cash Public Takeover Offer
A €10.8 billion cash offer from EQT could take QIAGEN private, opening a new chapter for the diagnostics company with a focus on long-term investment.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- EQT Private Equity has agreed to make a voluntary all-cash offer for all outstanding QIAGEN shares at **€46.50 per share**.
- The offer represents a **40.3% premium** to QIAGEN’s unaffected closing share price on 8 July 2026 and values the company at approximately **€10.8 billion**.
- QIAGEN’s Supervisory Board and Management Board unanimously support the transaction and intend to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.
- EQT says private ownership would give QIAGEN greater flexibility to invest for the long term; QIAGEN is expected to retain its name and brand. ADIA and CPP Investments are co-investors.
- Completion is expected in **mid-2027**, subject to a minimum acceptance level of **more than 50% of share capital plus one share**, shareholder approvals and regulatory clearances.
- EQT has secured committed equity and debt financing, and the offer is not subject to a financing condition. Following completion and the planned post-closing steps, QIAGEN is expected to be delisted from the Frankfurt and New York stock exchanges.
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