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    QIAGEN and EQT Agree on Recommended All-Cash Public Takeover Offer

    A €10.8 billion cash offer from EQT could take QIAGEN private, opening a new chapter for the diagnostics company with a focus on long-term investment.

    QIAGEN and EQT Agree on Recommended All-Cash Public Takeover Offer
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • EQT Private Equity has agreed to make a voluntary all-cash offer for all outstanding QIAGEN shares at **€46.50 per share**.
    • The offer represents a **40.3% premium** to QIAGEN’s unaffected closing share price on 8 July 2026 and values the company at approximately **€10.8 billion**.
    • QIAGEN’s Supervisory Board and Management Board unanimously support the transaction and intend to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.
    • EQT says private ownership would give QIAGEN greater flexibility to invest for the long term; QIAGEN is expected to retain its name and brand. ADIA and CPP Investments are co-investors.
    • Completion is expected in **mid-2027**, subject to a minimum acceptance level of **more than 50% of share capital plus one share**, shareholder approvals and regulatory clearances.
    • EQT has secured committed equity and debt financing, and the offer is not subject to a financing condition. Following completion and the planned post-closing steps, QIAGEN is expected to be delisted from the Frankfurt and New York stock exchanges.



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    QIAGEN and EQT Agree on Recommended All-Cash Public Takeover Offer A €10.8 billion cash offer from EQT could take QIAGEN private, opening a new chapter for the diagnostics company with a focus on long-term investment.
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