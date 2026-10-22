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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBystronic Namen-Akt (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)
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    Bystronic Boosts Net Sales While Order Intake Holds Firm

    Bystronic gained momentum in the first nine months of 2026, with rising orders and sales, while its full-year profitability outlook remained subdued.

    Bystronic Boosts Net Sales While Order Intake Holds Firm
    • Order intake rose 12.8% to CHF 527.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, or 17.3% at constant exchange rates.
    • Net sales increased 8.0% to CHF 481.3 million; at constant exchange rates they were up 12.0%.
    • The order backlog reached CHF 327.8 million at the end of September, up 33.4% year on year.
    • Growth was supported by integrated manufacturing solutions and expansion into markets such as data centers and semiconductors.
    • Bystronic confirmed its 2026 outlook: full-year net sales are expected to exceed 2025 levels, partly supported by acquisitions and growth markets.
    • The company expects positive EBIT in Q4 2026, but full-year profitability is forecast to remain below 2025.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 04.03.2027.


    Bystronic Namen-Akt (A)

    +0,25 %
    +12,91 %
    +11,58 %
    +9,60 %
    -47,63 %
    -66,67 %
    -86,85 %
    -74,13 %
    -47,85 %
    ISIN:CH0244017502WKN:A117LR
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    Bystronic Boosts Net Sales While Order Intake Holds Firm Bystronic gained momentum in the first nine months of 2026, with rising orders and sales, while its full-year profitability outlook remained subdued.
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