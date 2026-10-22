Bystronic Boosts Net Sales While Order Intake Holds Firm
Bystronic gained momentum in the first nine months of 2026, with rising orders and sales, while its full-year profitability outlook remained subdued.
- Order intake rose 12.8% to CHF 527.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, or 17.3% at constant exchange rates.
- Net sales increased 8.0% to CHF 481.3 million; at constant exchange rates they were up 12.0%.
- The order backlog reached CHF 327.8 million at the end of September, up 33.4% year on year.
- Growth was supported by integrated manufacturing solutions and expansion into markets such as data centers and semiconductors.
- Bystronic confirmed its 2026 outlook: full-year net sales are expected to exceed 2025 levels, partly supported by acquisitions and growth markets.
- The company expects positive EBIT in Q4 2026, but full-year profitability is forecast to remain below 2025.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bystronic Namen-Akt (A) is on 04.03.2027.
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