Sartorius Stedim Biotech Reports Strong Growth, Robust Profits
Stronger sales, rising profits and robust cash flow defined the first nine months of 2026, with recurring consumables driving growth and management reaffirming its full-year outlook.
Foto: Sartorius AG
- Sales revenue reached €2.289 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up 7.8% in constant currencies excluding tariff compensation, or 6.5% including it.
- Underlying EBITDA rose 4.8% to €716 million, with its margin improving to 31.3%; net profit increased 26.7% to €277 million.
- Recurring consumables remained the main growth driver, while bioprocessing equipment also continued to grow.
- All regions grew: Asia/Pacific led with 10.6% constant-currency growth, followed by EMEA at 6.5%; Americas growth was 7.6% excluding tariff compensation.
- Operating cash flow increased 11.6% to €498 million and free cash flow rose 58.5% to €264 million; net-debt-to-underlying-EBITDA improved to 2.26.
- Management confirmed its 2026 outlook: sales growth of around 6–10% in constant currencies and an underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 31%; capital expenditure is now expected to be around 13% of sales.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 22.10.2026.
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