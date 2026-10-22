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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSartorius Vz. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sartorius Vz.
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    Sartorius Vz. Extends Growth & Margin Momentum After Strong 9-Month Run

    Sartorius delivered broad-based growth in the first nine months of 2026, with rising sales, stronger margins and a sharp increase in free cash flow.

    Sartorius Vz. Extends Growth & Margin Momentum After Strong 9-Month Run
    Foto: Sartorius
    • Sartorius generated nine-month sales revenue of €2.74 billion in 2026. Operational growth was 8.1% in constant currencies before U.S. tariff compensation; including the compensation effect, growth was 6.9%.
    • Underlying EBITDA increased 6.9% to €828 million, lifting the margin by 0.5 percentage points to 30.2%. Underlying net profit rose 6.7% to €260 million.
    • Both divisions contributed to growth: Bioprocess Solutions revenue reached €2.21 billion, with operational growth of 8.1% in constant currencies; Lab Products & Services revenue was €524 million, up 8.3%.
    • All regions grew: Asia/Pacific led with 11% growth in constant currencies, followed by the Americas at 8.4% excluding tariff compensation and EMEA at 6.4%.
    • Cash generation improved: operating cash flow rose 9.9% to €562 million and free cash flow increased 55.2% to €310 million. Net debt-to-underlying EBITDA fell to 3.33 from 3.55 at year-end 2025.
    • Management confirmed its 2026 Group and Bioprocess guidance and raised the Lab division’s expected growth to the upper end of its 4–6% range. It expects the Group EBITDA margin to exceed 30% and capital expenditure to be around 12% of sales.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Sartorius Vz. is on 22.10.2026.

    The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 260,25EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 260,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.624,14PKT (+0,39 %).


    Sartorius Vz.

    +1,03 %
    +2,84 %
    +6,49 %
    +20,00 %
    +10,41 %
    +10,41 %
    -53,52 %
    +226,73 %
    +2.199.900,00 %
    ISIN:DE0007165631WKN:716563
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    Sartorius Vz. Extends Growth & Margin Momentum After Strong 9-Month Run Sartorius delivered broad-based growth in the first nine months of 2026, with rising sales, stronger margins and a sharp increase in free cash flow.
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