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    Vossloh: High Orders Point to a Strong Fourth Quarter

    Vossloh posts strong order growth and acquisition-led sales gains, while cost pressures weigh on earnings. The group confirms its 2026 outlook and sees relief ahead in 2027.

    Vossloh: High Orders Point to a Strong Fourth Quarter
    Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
    • Orders received rose 21.7% to €1,154.5 million in the first nine months of 2026; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.06 and the order backlog reached €1,094.0 million.
    • Sales increased 19.6% to €1,086.8 million, mainly due to the acquisition of VTT Europe (Sateba); excluding that acquisition, sales were around 4% lower year on year.
    • EBITDA rose to €128.5 million, but EBIT fell to €56.6 million and net income to €22.9 million. Results were affected by Sateba-related purchase price allocation costs, higher input costs and other factors.
    • Net financial debt increased to €674.7 million, largely because of acquisition payments. Vossloh expects working capital to fall in the fourth quarter and positive free cash flow for full-year 2026.
    • Vossloh expects a strong fourth quarter and confirmed its 2026 outlook: sales of €1.51–1.61 billion, EBITDA of €195–210 million and EBIT of €100–110 million. EBITDA and EBIT are expected to be in the lower part of their forecast ranges.
    • The company said it remains on track with its targets and expects profitability headwinds to ease noticeably in 2027, supporting a significant improvement in earnings.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Vossloh is on 22.10.2026.

    The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 51,48EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 51,63EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.425,01PKT (+1,24 %).


    Vossloh

    +0,58 %
    +6,30 %
    -4,01 %
    -14,61 %
    -38,24 %
    +33,29 %
    +15,62 %
    -5,50 %
    +9.456,38 %
    ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710
    Vossloh direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Vossloh: High Orders Point to a Strong Fourth Quarter Vossloh posts strong order growth and acquisition-led sales gains, while cost pressures weigh on earnings. The group confirms its 2026 outlook and sees relief ahead in 2027.
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