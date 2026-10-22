The Naga Group Ramps Up Marketing as Q3 Revenue Stays Steady

Q3 2026 group revenue was EUR 12.7 million, down from EUR 13.3 million in Q2, while net revenue rose 2.2% quarter over quarter to EUR 12.1 million.

EBITDA was EUR 1.35 million, compared with EUR 2.24 million in Q2; the decline reflected seasonality and a 32% increase in marketing spending.

Customer metrics improved: first-time depositors rose 4.4%, conversion increased from 7.3% to 7.8%, and deposits grew 4.8% to EUR 23.6 million.

Trading volume increased 52% quarter over quarter to EUR 57.8 billion.

In the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached EUR 40.5 million and EBITDA EUR 5.9 million, already exceeding full-year 2025 EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million.

NAGA is preparing to launch its NAGA One app in Q4; strategic investors Presto and MDream also provided USD 8 million in convertible-bond financing.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 2,4850EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,80 % since publication.





