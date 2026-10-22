🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThe Naga Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu The Naga Group
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Naga Group Ramps Up Marketing as Q3 Revenue Stays Steady

    NAGA’s Q3 2026 saw stronger customer activity and surging trading volumes, while seasonal pressures weighed on earnings ahead of the planned NAGA One launch.

    The Naga Group Ramps Up Marketing as Q3 Revenue Stays Steady
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Q3 2026 group revenue was EUR 12.7 million, down from EUR 13.3 million in Q2, while net revenue rose 2.2% quarter over quarter to EUR 12.1 million.
    • EBITDA was EUR 1.35 million, compared with EUR 2.24 million in Q2; the decline reflected seasonality and a 32% increase in marketing spending.
    • Customer metrics improved: first-time depositors rose 4.4%, conversion increased from 7.3% to 7.8%, and deposits grew 4.8% to EUR 23.6 million.
    • Trading volume increased 52% quarter over quarter to EUR 57.8 billion.
    • In the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached EUR 40.5 million and EBITDA EUR 5.9 million, already exceeding full-year 2025 EBITDA of EUR 3.7 million.
    • NAGA is preparing to launch its NAGA One app in Q4; strategic investors Presto and MDream also provided USD 8 million in convertible-bond financing.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 2,4850EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.
    21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,80 % since publication.


    The Naga Group

    +2,47 %
    -14,14 %
    -11,07 %
    -17,00 %
    -21,65 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YCM0WKN:A41YCM
    The Naga Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The Naga Group Ramps Up Marketing as Q3 Revenue Stays Steady NAGA’s Q3 2026 saw stronger customer activity and surging trading volumes, while seasonal pressures weighed on earnings ahead of the planned NAGA One launch.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     