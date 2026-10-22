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    Steyr Motors Q3 Revenue Climbs 11.2%; 2026 Guidance Confirmed

    Steyr Motors gained momentum in Q3 2026, with higher revenue and margins, a strong order backlog and a planned EUR 39-per-share cash offer shaping its outlook.

    Steyr Motors Q3 Revenue Climbs 11.2%; 2026 Guidance Confirmed
    • Q3 2026 revenue rose 11.2% year on year to EUR 12.5 million, slightly exceeding internal expectations.
    • Gross margin improved to 46.6%, while adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 1.4 million and its margin rose to 11.4%.
    • Revenue for the first nine months reached EUR 35.3 million (+2.7%); reported EBIT was EUR -0.7 million, affected by project timing shifts and a weak second quarter.
    • The order backlog exceeds EUR 300 million through 2030; KNDS deliveries began in September, and the company recorded call-offs under the Navy SEALs tender.
    • Steyr Motors confirmed 2026 guidance of 15–25% revenue growth and an 8–12% EBIT margin, expecting a seasonally strong fourth quarter.
    • Red Cat subsidiary SMOT Acquisition plans a voluntary cash offer of EUR 39 per share; the agreement includes commitments to maintain the Steyr site for three years and protect technical employees from operationally driven layoffs for two years.

    The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at Steyr Motors is on 22.10.2026.

    The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 35,79EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,42 % since publication.


    Steyr Motors

    +0,45 %
    +25,07 %
    +29,83 %
    +11,55 %
    -28,05 %
    +134,99 %
    ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4
    Steyr Motors direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Steyr Motors Q3 Revenue Climbs 11.2%; 2026 Guidance Confirmed Steyr Motors gained momentum in Q3 2026, with higher revenue and margins, a strong order backlog and a planned EUR 39-per-share cash offer shaping its outlook.
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