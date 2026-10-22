Almonty Industries, Tokio Marine Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Steyr Motors
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SAP
|💬
|📰
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|BYD
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|112
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Vonovia
|30
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|ITM Power
|25
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|20
|💬
|📰
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group
|19
|💬
|📰
|Delivery Hero
|17
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Tokio Marine Holdings
|+4,24 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sony
|+3,61 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Verisure
|+3,40 %
|📰
|🟥
|Lenovo Group
|-11,89 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-12,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|NVE
|-23,78 %
|💬
|📰
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Steyr Motors
Wochenperformance: +25,07 %
Wochenperformance: +25,07 %
Platz 1
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +139,73 %
Wochenperformance: +139,73 %
Platz 2
SAP
Wochenperformance: +6,53 %
Wochenperformance: +6,53 %
Platz 3
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -10,51 %
Wochenperformance: -10,51 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Wochenperformance: -2,39 %
Platz 5
BYD
Wochenperformance: -7,12 %
Wochenperformance: -7,12 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,17 %
Wochenperformance: -10,17 %
Platz 7
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +0,03 %
Wochenperformance: +0,03 %
Platz 8
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Wochenperformance: -11,83 %
Platz 9
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +3,77 %
Wochenperformance: +3,77 %
Platz 10
Friedrich Vorwerk Group
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Wochenperformance: +7,08 %
Platz 11
Delivery Hero
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 12
Tokio Marine Holdings
Wochenperformance: +6,39 %
Wochenperformance: +6,39 %
Platz 13
Sony
Wochenperformance: +5,17 %
Wochenperformance: +5,17 %
Platz 14
Verisure
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Wochenperformance: +10,56 %
Platz 15
Lenovo Group
Wochenperformance: -10,87 %
Wochenperformance: -10,87 %
Platz 16
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -10,28 %
Wochenperformance: -10,28 %
Platz 17
NVE
Wochenperformance: -23,78 %
Wochenperformance: -23,78 %
Platz 18
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