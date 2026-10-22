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    OPPO Find X10 Goes Global: Realistic Imaging, Flagship Upgrades

    Big cameras, bigger ambitions: OPPO’s Find X10 series arrives globally with Hasselblad imaging, 144Hz displays and batteries up to 8,000mAh.

    OPPO Find X10 Goes Global: Realistic Imaging, Flagship Upgrades
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • OPPO announced the global launch of the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max on 22 October 2026; both are expected to be available worldwide from late October.
    • The camera systems were co-developed with Hasselblad: Find X10 has two 200MP rear cameras, while Pro Max has three, alongside OPPO’s new LUMO True Image Engine for more natural-looking photos.
    • Video features include 4K recording at up to 120fps and 8K at 30fps on supported cameras. Pro Max supports these formats across all three rear cameras, plus Dolby Vision and Open Gate Capture.
    • Both phones have up to 144Hz LTPO displays with 3,600-nit peak brightness and support for the BT.2020 color gamut. Screen sizes are 6.59 inches on Find X10 and 6.78 inches on Pro Max.
    • The series offers batteries of up to 8,000mAh, 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, and MediaTek Dimensity processors: 3nm Dimensity 9600M in Find X10 and 2nm Dimensity 9600 Pro in Pro Max.
    • Find X10 Series debuts ColorOS 17, featuring system-level AI tools and performance improvements. OPPO also lists IP66, IP68 and IP69 water- and dust-resistance ratings and SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification.



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    OPPO Find X10 Goes Global: Realistic Imaging, Flagship Upgrades Big cameras, bigger ambitions: OPPO’s Find X10 series arrives globally with Hasselblad imaging, 144Hz displays and batteries up to 8,000mAh.
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