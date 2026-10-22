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    Viscom Raises 2026 Order Intake Forecast Again

    Strong inspection demand drives Viscom SE’s second upgrade to its 2026 order outlook, as a major battery CT systems deal promises a revenue boost mainly in 2027.

    Viscom Raises 2026 Order Intake Forecast Again
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • Viscom SE raised its 2026 order-intake forecast for the second time, citing continued positive market conditions and strong demand for inspection systems.
    • The new order-intake range is €100–110 million, up from the previous forecast of €90–100 million.
    • Viscom secured a major order for in-line CT inspection systems used in battery-cell inspection.
    • The new order is expected to contribute predominantly to revenue in the 2027 financial year.
    • The 2026 revenue forecast remains unchanged at €80–90 million.
    • The forecast EBIT margin remains 2–5%, corresponding to EBIT of €1.6–4.5 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the Group Quarterly Financial Report for 9M 2026, at Viscom is on 12.11.2026.

    The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 5,4400EUR and was up +6,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Viscom

    +5,84 %
    +3,05 %
    +7,57 %
    +8,87 %
    -4,42 %
    -28,95 %
    -57,31 %
    -58,14 %
    -75,61 %
    ISIN:DE0007846867WKN:784686
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    Viscom Raises 2026 Order Intake Forecast Again Strong inspection demand drives Viscom SE’s second upgrade to its 2026 order outlook, as a major battery CT systems deal promises a revenue boost mainly in 2027.
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