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    YOC: Preliminary Q3 2026 Figures Spark Full-Year Guidance Update

    A sluggish digital ad market is weighing on YOC AG, prompting a cut to its 2026 outlook as nine-month revenue slips and EBITDA holds broadly steady.

    YOC: Preliminary Q3 2026 Figures Spark Full-Year Guidance Update
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • YOC AG reported preliminary EBITDA of approximately €1.0–1.2 million for the first nine months of 2026, broadly in line with €1.1 million a year earlier.
    • Revenue for the first nine months was approximately €25.6–25.7 million, down from €26.6 million year on year.
    • The company cited continued weakness in the digital advertising market and advertiser spending caution.
    • Full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance was cut to €2.0–2.5 million from €3.0–4.5 million.
    • Full-year revenue guidance was reduced to €35–37 million from €39–41 million; net income is now expected at a loss of €0.5–1.0 million, versus prior guidance of €0–1.5 million profit.
    • YOC AG plans to publish its Q3 2026 report on November 17, 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at YOC is on 17.11.2026.

    The price of YOC at the time of the news was 3,4400EUR and was down -20,28 % compared with the previous day.


    YOC

    -19,07 %
    -10,79 %
    -29,23 %
    -42,35 %
    -72,99 %
    -67,40 %
    -66,76 %
    -19,67 %
    -80,73 %
    ISIN:DE0005932735WKN:593273
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    YOC: Preliminary Q3 2026 Figures Spark Full-Year Guidance Update A sluggish digital ad market is weighing on YOC AG, prompting a cut to its 2026 outlook as nine-month revenue slips and EBITDA holds broadly steady.
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