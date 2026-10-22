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    HHLA Lowers 2026 Earnings Forecast

    Strikes, automation challenges and a €12 million impairment have prompted HHLA to cut its 2026 earnings outlook as container throughput falls short of expectations.

    HHLA Lowers 2026 Earnings Forecast
    Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
    • HHLA lowered its 2026 earnings forecast following a review of business performance and updated fourth-quarter estimates.
    • A non-cash impairment loss of approximately €12 million was recognised in the Logistics segment after reviewing equity investments in new and spin-off businesses.
    • Strike-related disruption and the ramp-up of automation at Hamburg’s container terminals reduced throughput below expectations and weighed on earnings.
    • The Port Logistics subgroup’s 2026 EBIT forecast was cut to €100–120 million from €135–155 million.
    • HHLA now expects a significant year-on-year decline in container throughput, compared with its previous forecast of a slight decline.
    • Group EBIT is now forecast at €115–135 million, down from €150–170 million; revenue and container transport outlooks remain unchanged, at a significant increase and slight increase, respectively.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 12.11.2026.


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