HHLA Lowers 2026 Earnings Forecast
Strikes, automation challenges and a €12 million impairment have prompted HHLA to cut its 2026 earnings outlook as container throughput falls short of expectations.
Foto: Jonas Walzberg - dpa
- HHLA lowered its 2026 earnings forecast following a review of business performance and updated fourth-quarter estimates.
- A non-cash impairment loss of approximately €12 million was recognised in the Logistics segment after reviewing equity investments in new and spin-off businesses.
- Strike-related disruption and the ramp-up of automation at Hamburg’s container terminals reduced throughput below expectations and weighed on earnings.
- The Port Logistics subgroup’s 2026 EBIT forecast was cut to €100–120 million from €135–155 million.
- HHLA now expects a significant year-on-year decline in container throughput, compared with its previous forecast of a slight decline.
- Group EBIT is now forecast at €115–135 million, down from €150–170 million; revenue and container transport outlooks remain unchanged, at a significant increase and slight increase, respectively.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 12.11.2026.
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