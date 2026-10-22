HHLA Lowers 2026 Earnings Forecast

HHLA lowered its 2026 earnings forecast following a review of business performance and updated fourth-quarter estimates.

A non-cash impairment loss of approximately €12 million was recognised in the Logistics segment after reviewing equity investments in new and spin-off businesses.

Strike-related disruption and the ramp-up of automation at Hamburg’s container terminals reduced throughput below expectations and weighed on earnings.

The Port Logistics subgroup’s 2026 EBIT forecast was cut to €100–120 million from €135–155 million.

HHLA now expects a significant year-on-year decline in container throughput, compared with its previous forecast of a slight decline.

Group EBIT is now forecast at €115–135 million, down from €150–170 million; revenue and container transport outlooks remain unchanged, at a significant increase and slight increase, respectively.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik is on 12.11.2026.



