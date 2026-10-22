Omio Reveals 6 Travel Trends Set to Shape Journeys in 2026–27
More stops or a slower pace? Travellers are rethinking their holidays, balancing variety, familiar comforts and personal passions with cooler seasons and smarter planning.
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- **Pick & Mix Travel:** 48% are planning or considering a multi-destination holiday, seeking more variety, a fuller experience of a region, or better value.
- **Slower, familiar holidays:** 30% are more drawn to revisiting a familiar destination, and another 30% to trips focused mainly on rest.
- **Summer Shade:** 76% would adapt a trip to hot weather; the most common response is travelling in a different month or season (37%).
- **Passion-led travel:** Enthusiasts are willing to make major trade-offs to attend events or pursue hobbies: 71% would visit somewhere they otherwise wouldn’t consider, and 64% would spend significantly more.
- **Seeking connections:** 78% are at least conditionally open to interacting with people they don’t know while travelling.
- **Planning and disruption:** 68% of travellers who took complex trips reported at least one planning or management issue, while 83% take at least one step to prepare for possible disruption.
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