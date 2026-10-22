Semperit Holding Names Richard Kelsey CFO, Succeeding Sorger Nov. 1
A new chapter in financial leadership awaits Semperit as Richard Kelsey prepares to take over as CFO from Helmut Sorger on November 1, 2026.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Richard Kelsey will join Semperit’s Executive Board as CFO on November 1, 2026, succeeding Helmut Sorger.
- Sorger will leave at the end of October by mutual agreement after more than four years, pursuing new professional opportunities.
- Kelsey has over 25 years of international experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets.
- He most recently served as CFO of Constantia Flexibles for more than five years, overseeing international transactions and transformation projects.
- Kelsey’s term on Semperit’s Executive Board runs through October 31, 2029.
- Semperit credited Sorger with advancing its transformation, cost discipline, profitability, and competitiveness ahead of its next growth phase.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 12.11.2026.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 18,725EUR and was down -2,60 % compared with the previous
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