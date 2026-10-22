Semperit Holding Names Richard Kelsey CFO, Succeeding Sorger Nov. 1

Richard Kelsey will join Semperit’s Executive Board as CFO on November 1, 2026, succeeding Helmut Sorger.

Sorger will leave at the end of October by mutual agreement after more than four years, pursuing new professional opportunities.

Kelsey has over 25 years of international experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets.

He most recently served as CFO of Constantia Flexibles for more than five years, overseeing international transactions and transformation projects.

Kelsey’s term on Semperit’s Executive Board runs through October 31, 2029.

Semperit credited Sorger with advancing its transformation, cost discipline, profitability, and competitiveness ahead of its next growth phase.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Semperit Holding is on 12.11.2026.

The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 18,725EUR and was down -2,60 % compared with the previous day.





