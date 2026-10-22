LION E-Mobility CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky to Retire in January 2027
LION E-Mobility enters a new chapter as CEO Joachim Damasky prepares to retire, with battery production advancing and energy storage ambitions expanding across Europe.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky will retire and leave LION E-Mobility’s Board of Directors at the end of January 2027; he will remain as an adviser.
- A new Managing Director will take over operations at the German subsidiaries LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH; an announcement is expected soon.
- Under Damasky, LION developed and modernised its NMC+ battery platform, bringing its first in-house battery to series production.
- NMC+ production resumed in June 2026, and the company aims to fully automate the production line by the time Damasky retires.
- Following its restructuring, LION’s 2025 revenue increased 68% to €28.3 million, with EBITDA of €7.5 million.
- LION is growing its battery energy storage business: the first construction phase of its Finsterwalde project is complete, and it aims to become a leading battery-system integrator in Germany and Europe.
The next important date, Publication of Q3 2026 Figures – LION Group, at LION E-Mobility is on 11.11.2026.
The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,5600EUR and was up +7,59 % compared with the previous day.
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