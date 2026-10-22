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    Weizen: tZERO Selected to Power Temple Digital’s Tokenized Securities

    Temple Digital Group is tapping tZERO Securities for regulated trading services on Canton, paving the way for its tokenized securities platform’s next phase.

    Weizen: tZERO Selected to Power Temple Digital’s Tokenized Securities
    Foto:
    • tZERO Securities will provide registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system (ATS) services for Temple Digital Group’s tokenized securities platform on the Canton Network.
    • The agreement gives Temple access to regulated infrastructure, including client onboarding and transaction services, without having to build its own broker-dealer or ATS capabilities.
    • Temple’s platform features a proprietary matching engine, RFQ module, and central limit order book for tokenized U.S. securities and exchange-traded products.
    • Temple says its settlement infrastructure supports atomic delivery-versus-payment and repurchase agreement settlement on Canton.
    • Temple has processed more than $1.6 billion in volume on Canton and is the network’s largest platform by transaction volume.
    • Implementation is still pending; tZERO and Temple will announce launch timing and product availability separately.

    The price of Weizen at the time of the news was 620,25PKT and was down -1,02 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 619,98PKT this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.


    Weizen

    -0,97 %
    -7,10 %
    -13,91 %
    -8,53 %
    +25,44 %
    +4,69 %
    -16,90 %
    +50,74 %
    -17,78 %
    ISIN:XD0002742308WKN:530278

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    Weizen: tZERO Selected to Power Temple Digital’s Tokenized Securities Temple Digital Group is tapping tZERO Securities for regulated trading services on Canton, paving the way for its tokenized securities platform’s next phase.
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