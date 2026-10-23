Organic Recurring EBIT Jumps 11.8% as Margins Expand, Guidance Rises
Holcim raises its 2026 outlook as sales and profits climb, pairing strong momentum with a planned Fermacell acquisition and growing demand for sustainable building solutions.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Nine-month net sales reached CHF 12.586 billion, up 5.2% organically; Q3 sales rose 15.5% in Swiss francs.
- Nine-month recurring EBIT increased 11.8% organically to CHF 2.414 billion; Q3 recurring EBIT rose 16.8% in Swiss francs.
- The nine-month recurring EBIT margin expanded by 10 basis points to 19.2%, reaching 20.9% in Q3.
- Holcim upgraded its 2026 outlook to around 5% organic net-sales growth and 10%–12% organic recurring EBIT growth, with free cash flow of around CHF 2 billion expected.
- Holcim signed an agreement to acquire Fermacell, a European walling and flooring provider with projected 2026 sales of around EUR 430 million; completion is expected in the first half of 2027.
- Sustainability sales grew: ECOPlanet reached 43% of cement sales and ECOPact 33% of ready-mix sales; recycled construction-demolition materials rose by one-third to 7.4 million tonnes.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Holcim is on 25.02.2027.
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