ATOSS Software: Q3 Growth and Profits Point to Another Record Year

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 12% to €155.8 million; software revenue increased 14% to €117.5 million.

Cloud & Subscriptions revenue grew 26% to €85.2 million, while recurring revenue rose 17% to €113.8 million and made up 73% of total revenue.

Profitability improved: the nine-month EBIT margin reached 37%, up from 35% a year earlier; net profit increased 14% to €39.0 million.

Cloud & Subscriptions ARR increased 25% to €119.4 million, and the total ARR order backlog grew 16% to €161.4 million.

ATOSS expects 2026 revenue of €210–215 million, now projecting the lower end of the range, but raised its EBIT margin forecast to around 37%.

The company says it is on track for a 21st consecutive record year, with new highs in revenue and earnings.

The next important date, Quarterly Statement for the Nine-Month Period, at ATOSS Software is on 23.10.2026.

The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 95,20EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.203,98PKT (-1,20 %).





