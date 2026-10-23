ATOSS Software: Q3 Growth and Profits Point to Another Record Year
ATOSS eyes its 21st consecutive record year as cloud growth boosts revenue and profits, while a higher margin forecast offsets a more cautious sales outlook.
Foto: ATOSS Software AG
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 12% to €155.8 million; software revenue increased 14% to €117.5 million.
- Cloud & Subscriptions revenue grew 26% to €85.2 million, while recurring revenue rose 17% to €113.8 million and made up 73% of total revenue.
- Profitability improved: the nine-month EBIT margin reached 37%, up from 35% a year earlier; net profit increased 14% to €39.0 million.
- Cloud & Subscriptions ARR increased 25% to €119.4 million, and the total ARR order backlog grew 16% to €161.4 million.
- ATOSS expects 2026 revenue of €210–215 million, now projecting the lower end of the range, but raised its EBIT margin forecast to around 37%.
- The company says it is on track for a 21st consecutive record year, with new highs in revenue and earnings.
The next important date, Quarterly Statement for the Nine-Month Period, at ATOSS Software is on 23.10.2026.
The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 95,20EUR and was up +0,90 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.203,98PKT (-1,20 %).
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