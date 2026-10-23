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    Alzchem Group Rejoins EcoVadis’ Global Top 5% of Rated Companies

    Gold for sustainability: Alzchem scored 85/100 in EcoVadis’ 2026 assessment, placing it among the top 5% of companies evaluated worldwide.

    Alzchem Group Rejoins EcoVadis’ Global Top 5% of Rated Companies
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Alzchem scored 85/100 in EcoVadis’ 2026 assessment, earning a Gold Medal and ranking among the top 5% of companies assessed worldwide over the past 12 months.
    • The assessment evaluates companies on environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, using internationally recognized standards including GRI, the UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.
    • Alzchem improved its scores in labor and human rights (96), ethics (87), and sustainable procurement (85) compared with its previous assessment.
    • The company scored 73 points in the environmental category, maintaining a strong performance despite stricter rating requirements.
    • Alzchem says it has pursued a comprehensive ESG approach for many years and continues to strengthen its environmental, social, and governance performance.
    • In 2025, Alzchem reported revenue of €562.1 million and EBITDA of €116.5 million, with more than 1,700 employees across its international operations.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 159,15EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.104,87PKT (-0,54 %).


    Alzchem Group

    -1,25 %
    -2,35 %
    -4,30 %
    -11,57 %
    +1,67 %
    +687,06 %
    +603,11 %
    +208,88 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YHG1WKN:A41YHG
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