Alzchem Group Rejoins EcoVadis’ Global Top 5% of Rated Companies

Alzchem scored 85/100 in EcoVadis’ 2026 assessment, earning a Gold Medal and ranking among the top 5% of companies assessed worldwide over the past 12 months.

The assessment evaluates companies on environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, using internationally recognized standards including GRI, the UN Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

Alzchem improved its scores in labor and human rights (96), ethics (87), and sustainable procurement (85) compared with its previous assessment.

The company scored 73 points in the environmental category, maintaining a strong performance despite stricter rating requirements.

Alzchem says it has pursued a comprehensive ESG approach for many years and continues to strengthen its environmental, social, and governance performance.

In 2025, Alzchem reported revenue of €562.1 million and EBITDA of €116.5 million, with more than 1,700 employees across its international operations.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 29.10.2026.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 159,15EUR and was down -0,62 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.104,87PKT (-0,54 %).





