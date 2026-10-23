DAX, Robert Half International & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Sebastian Kahnert - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Kutcho Copper
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Zefiro Methane
|💬
|📰
|Elevate Service Group
|📰
|Premier American Uranium
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|311
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|80
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|72
|💬
|📰
|Siemens Energy
|52
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|49
|💬
|📰
|Moderna
|27
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Robert Half International
|+14,02 %
|📰
|🥈
|Crown Castle
|+11,97 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Singulus Technologies
|+10,22 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Comfort Systems USA
|-12,80 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|LKQ
|-20,15 %
|📰
|🟥
|Volvo Car Registered (B)
|-25,22 %
|💬
|📰
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SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -2,31 %
Wochenperformance: -2,31 %
Platz 1
Kutcho Copper
Wochenperformance: +4,92 %
Wochenperformance: +4,92 %
Platz 2
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +12,78 %
Wochenperformance: +12,78 %
Platz 3
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: +9,20 %
Wochenperformance: +9,20 %
Platz 4
Premier American Uranium
Wochenperformance: -17,32 %
Wochenperformance: -17,32 %
Platz 5
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +63,64 %
Wochenperformance: +63,64 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,55 %
Wochenperformance: -1,55 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -13,91 %
Wochenperformance: -13,91 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +8,39 %
Wochenperformance: +8,39 %
Platz 9
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -10,28 %
Wochenperformance: -10,28 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Wochenperformance: -6,21 %
Platz 11
Moderna
Wochenperformance: -18,57 %
Wochenperformance: -18,57 %
Platz 12
Robert Half International
Wochenperformance: +27,66 %
Wochenperformance: +27,66 %
Platz 13
Crown Castle
Wochenperformance: +12,06 %
Wochenperformance: +12,06 %
Platz 14
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +19,34 %
Wochenperformance: +19,34 %
Platz 15
Comfort Systems USA
Wochenperformance: -21,21 %
Wochenperformance: -21,21 %
Platz 16
LKQ
Wochenperformance: -16,16 %
Wochenperformance: -16,16 %
Platz 17
Volvo Car Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: -23,87 %
Wochenperformance: -23,87 %
Platz 18
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