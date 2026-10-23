SGL Carbon Offloads Former U.S. Carbon Fiber Plant in Moses Lake
SGL Carbon is turning the page in Moses Lake, agreeing to sell its shuttered carbon fiber site to Refactor Moses Lake for USD 70 million as part of its restructuring.
Foto: SGL Carbon
- SGL Carbon discontinued carbon fiber production at its Moses Lake, Washington, facility in August 2025 as part of a restructuring and the closure of unprofitable activities.
- SGL Technologies LLC signed an agreement to sell and transfer SGL Carbon Fibers America LLC to U.S. investment firm Refactor Moses Lake LLC.
- The agreed purchase price is USD 70 million, payable in installments: USD 45 million in 2026 and USD 25 million in 2027.
- The sale includes the site’s land, buildings, equipment, and machinery; the equipment and machinery were valued at approximately USD 24 million.
- SGL Carbon expects a disposal gain of approximately USD 46 million before transaction costs in fiscal 2026.
- The transaction will not affect the Group’s 2026 sales and earnings forecasts; the 2026 free-cash-flow forecast will increase by the USD 45 million payment received that year.
The next important date, Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026 — Conference Call, at SGL Carbon is on 05.11.2026.
The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 4,9225EUR and was up +3,04 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.091,22PKT (-0,62 %).
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