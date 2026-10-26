What Guosen Says China’s Capital Markets Need in the 15th Five-Year Plan
Stability meets ambition: Guosen Securities expects China’s 2026–2030 capital market agenda to pair high-tech growth with tighter oversight and stronger long-term investment.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Guosen Securities expects China’s capital markets to prioritize stability, innovation-driven growth and stronger regulation during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030).
- Planned stability measures include higher standards for listed companies, market-oriented reforms to mergers and restructurings, and more orderly market entry and exit.
- China aims to encourage long-term institutional investment by reducing participation barriers and promoting investment approaches that support “patient capital.”
- Reforms to the multi-tier markets for equities, bonds and futures are intended to channel more financing to the real economy and emerging industries.
- Priority sectors for capital allocation include artificial intelligence, biomedicine, clean energy, aerospace and quantum technology.
- Regulatory plans include stronger enforcement and investor protection, alongside further market opening and improved cross-border access for international investors.
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