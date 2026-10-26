EDAG Engineering Group Revises 2026 Revenue Outlook After 9-Month Results
EDAG improved adjusted operating earnings despite falling sales in the first nine months of 2026, but subdued demand forced the engineering group to cut its full-year revenue outlook.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- EDAG generated preliminary, unaudited revenue of EUR 498.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, down from EUR 547.2 million a year earlier.
- Adjusted EBIT improved to EUR 4.7 million from EUR -4.5 million; the adjusted EBIT margin rose to 0.9% from -0.8%.
- Revenue was pressured by cautious automotive and industrial customers, lower project call-offs, and customers bringing development work in-house.
- EDAG no longer expects to recover the revenue shortfall in the fourth quarter.
- The 2026 revenue outlook was revised to a decline of up to around 10%, versus the previously forecast decline of up to around 5%; the EBIT margin outlook remains up to around 3%.
- EDAG says protecting earnings takes priority over revenue growth; its full Q3 2026 financial report is due on 5 November 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at EDAG Engineering Group is on 05.11.2026.
The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 2,8000EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,18 %
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-81,29 %
-86,34 %
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