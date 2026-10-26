HYPOPORT: Q1–Q3 2026 Gross Profit and EBIT Both Rise

Hypoport expects Q1–Q3 2026 Group gross profit of €207 million, up from €197 million a year earlier; Q3 gross profit was €70 million versus €67 million.

Group EBIT rose to €30.1 million in Q1–Q3 2026 from €23.6 million; Q3 EBIT increased to €10.8 million from €7.6 million.

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms reported Q1–Q3 gross profit of €129 million and EBIT of €36.0 million, both up year on year.

Financing Platforms’ Q1–Q3 gross profit edged up to €51 million, while EBIT declined to €3.6 million from €3.8 million.

Insurance Platforms’ Q1–Q3 gross profit increased to €25 million; EBIT improved to €1.1 million from a loss of €0.4 million.

Hypoport attributed its positive nine-month performance to the diversity of its three operating segments and plans to publish final results on 9 November 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 09.11.2026.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 84,40EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.327,52PKT (+1,33 %).





