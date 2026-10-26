🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHYPOPORT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HYPOPORT

    HYPOPORT: Q1–Q3 2026 Gross Profit and EBIT Both Rise

    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hypoport expects higher nine-month profits in 2026, as mortgage platform growth and an insurance turnaround offset softer financing earnings.

    HYPOPORT: Q1–Q3 2026 Gross Profit and EBIT Both Rise
    Foto: Hypoport SE
    • Hypoport expects Q1–Q3 2026 Group gross profit of €207 million, up from €197 million a year earlier; Q3 gross profit was €70 million versus €67 million.
    • Group EBIT rose to €30.1 million in Q1–Q3 2026 from €23.6 million; Q3 EBIT increased to €10.8 million from €7.6 million.
    • Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms reported Q1–Q3 gross profit of €129 million and EBIT of €36.0 million, both up year on year.
    • Financing Platforms’ Q1–Q3 gross profit edged up to €51 million, while EBIT declined to €3.6 million from €3.8 million.
    • Insurance Platforms’ Q1–Q3 gross profit increased to €25 million; EBIT improved to €1.1 million from a loss of €0.4 million.
    • Hypoport attributed its positive nine-month performance to the diversity of its three operating segments and plans to publish final results on 9 November 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 09.11.2026.

    The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 84,40EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.327,52PKT (+1,33 %).


    HYPOPORT

    +0,06 %
    +7,26 %
    +13,60 %
    -1,08 %
    -45,88 %
    -20,48 %
    -83,86 %
    +6,03 %
    +391,23 %
    ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336
    HYPOPORT direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    HYPOPORT: Q1–Q3 2026 Gross Profit and EBIT Both Rise Hypoport expects higher nine-month profits in 2026, as mortgage platform growth and an insurance turnaround offset softer financing earnings.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     