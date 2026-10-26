Grit Real Estate Income Group: Deal, Asset Sales & Lender Support
Grit plans a full property exit, but pending approvals and uncertain lender support cloud the deals, while ordinary shareholders face extremely limited recovery prospects.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Grit has accepted a **conditional binding offer** to sell its interests in GREA and APDM, but definitive agreements and lender, regulatory and other approvals are still required.
- The company is progressing a **separate sale of a substantial part of its remaining income-producing property portfolio**; discussions with a preferred buyer are advanced, including due diligence and documentation negotiations.
- Both transactions are complex and depend on agreements with lenders over existing financing and security arrangements, as well as other approvals and consents.
- Together with ongoing disposals, the proposed transactions are expected to result in Grit selling **all of its real estate assets**; it will consult regulators and shareholders about its future as a listed company.
- Lender support, including working capital, remains conditional and is not guaranteed through completion. Delays or failed transactions could force alternative restructuring or asset realisations and cause significant harm to stakeholders.
- Grit has not published its audited results for the 18 months to 31 December 2025 or interim results for the six months to 30 June 2026. The Board considers the prospects of recovery for ordinary shareholders **extremely limited**.
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