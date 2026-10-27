How to Stabilize Demand for More Predictable Growth
Steady demand, mixed fortunes: Bucher Industries’ nine-month results reveal growth in hydraulics, pressure in agriculture and a cautious outlook for 2026.
- Demand stabilised during the first nine months of 2026, with group order intake nearly flat at CHF 2.034 billion (-1.4%) and net sales at CHF 2.104 billion (-2.8%) year on year.
- Markets outside agriculture were generally robust; weaker order intake at Kuhn Group was offset by growth at Bucher Hydraulics and Bucher Municipal.
- Bucher Hydraulics was a strong performer: order intake rose 5.8% and sales 4.6%, supported by demand for construction machinery and mobile electric-drive solutions.
- Kuhn Group faced strained farm economics and drought, with order intake down 7.2%; for 2026 it expects comparable sales to be stable and a somewhat lower operating margin.
- Bucher Emhart Glass sales fell 20.9% amid low capacity utilisation, while early signs of market recovery emerged; the group continues cost-saving measures and production adjustments.
- For 2026, Bucher Industries expects slightly lower comparable sales and an operating profit margin below 2025’s level, excluding the CHF 43 million property-sale gain; its strong balance sheet and liquidity support resilience.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Bucher Industries is on 02.03.2027.
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