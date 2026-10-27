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    SIG’s Plan to Boost Growth, Margins and Shareholder Returns

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    A sharper focus, a simpler structure and bold ambitions: SIG is setting the stage for profitable growth through innovation, sustainability and operational excellence.

    SIG’s Plan to Boost Growth, Margins and Shareholder Returns
    Foto: SIG Group
    • SIG plans to accelerate profitable growth through innovation, sustainability leadership, operational improvements and stronger customer focus.
    • From FY2026, the company will report through two segments: Aseptic Carton and Bag-in-Box & Spouted Pouch, simplifying accountability and improving transparency.
    • The reporting change is expected to trigger a non-cash impairment charge of approximately €250 million in Q4 2026.
    • SIG will turn around Bag-in-Box & Spouted Pouch through portfolio and footprint optimization, operational efficiencies and a stronger focus on aseptic products; it targets an adjusted EBIT margin of 8–10%.
    • Mid-term targets are 3–5% organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin above 18%, including above 20% for Aseptic Carton.
    • SIG plans to reinstate dividends in 2027 for FY2026, targeting a payout of 30–50% of adjusted net income.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SIG Group is on 02.03.2027.


    SIG Group

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    ISIN:CH0435377954WKN:A2N5NU
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