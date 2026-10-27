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    SIG Posts Solid Growth, Boosts Profits, Raises Full-Year Margin Guidance

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    SIG gained momentum in Q3 2026, combining sales growth with stronger margins, raising its profitability outlook and setting the stage for dividends to return in 2027.

    SIG Posts Solid Growth, Boosts Profits, Raises Full-Year Margin Guidance
    Foto: SIG Group
    • Q3 2026 revenue rose 7.2% year on year at constant currency to €843.0 million; adjusted EBIT margin improved to 17.4% from 14.8%.
    • For the first nine months, constant-currency revenue grew 3.0% to €2.40 billion, while adjusted EBIT increased to €390.6 million and its margin rose to 16.3%.
    • Aseptic cartons drove growth, with nine-month revenue up 4.2% at constant currency; Bag-in-Box and spouted pouch revenue declined 4.4% on a constant-currency, constant-resin basis.
    • Nine-month free cash flow improved by €143.4 million year on year to €59.0 million; net leverage fell to 2.6x from 3.0x at year-end 2025.
    • SIG raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 16.0–16.5%, while keeping its revenue growth outlook unchanged at 0–2% on a constant-currency, constant-resin basis.
    • SIG plans to reinstate dividends in 2027 for the 2026 financial year, targeting a payout of 30–50% of adjusted net income.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SIG Group is on 02.03.2027.


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    ISIN:CH0435377954WKN:A2N5NU
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    SIG Posts Solid Growth, Boosts Profits, Raises Full-Year Margin Guidance SIG gained momentum in Q3 2026, combining sales growth with stronger margins, raising its profitability outlook and setting the stage for dividends to return in 2027.
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