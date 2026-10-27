SIG Posts Solid Growth, Boosts Profits, Raises Full-Year Margin Guidance
SIG gained momentum in Q3 2026, combining sales growth with stronger margins, raising its profitability outlook and setting the stage for dividends to return in 2027.
Foto: SIG Group
- Q3 2026 revenue rose 7.2% year on year at constant currency to €843.0 million; adjusted EBIT margin improved to 17.4% from 14.8%.
- For the first nine months, constant-currency revenue grew 3.0% to €2.40 billion, while adjusted EBIT increased to €390.6 million and its margin rose to 16.3%.
- Aseptic cartons drove growth, with nine-month revenue up 4.2% at constant currency; Bag-in-Box and spouted pouch revenue declined 4.4% on a constant-currency, constant-resin basis.
- Nine-month free cash flow improved by €143.4 million year on year to €59.0 million; net leverage fell to 2.6x from 3.0x at year-end 2025.
- SIG raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 16.0–16.5%, while keeping its revenue growth outlook unchanged at 0–2% on a constant-currency, constant-resin basis.
- SIG plans to reinstate dividends in 2027 for the 2026 financial year, targeting a payout of 30–50% of adjusted net income.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SIG Group is on 02.03.2027.
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