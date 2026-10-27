Almonty Industries, Celestica & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Plug Power
|💬
|📰
|BNP Paribas (A)
|💬
|📰
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|Endeavour Silver
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|86
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BioNTech
|68
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|29
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|27
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|24
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|23
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Celestica
|+5,67 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Ibiden
|+5,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|+5,20 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|adesso
|-3,87 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-4,27 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|-5,89 %
|💬
|📰
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SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +10,24 %
Wochenperformance: +10,24 %
Platz 1
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Wochenperformance: -3,67 %
Platz 2
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +1,59 %
Wochenperformance: +1,59 %
Platz 3
BNP Paribas (A)
Wochenperformance: -0,77 %
Wochenperformance: -0,77 %
Platz 4
Intel
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Wochenperformance: -0,50 %
Platz 5
Endeavour Silver
Wochenperformance: -8,69 %
Wochenperformance: -8,69 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,32 %
Wochenperformance: +3,32 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -2,82 %
Wochenperformance: -2,82 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -7,54 %
Wochenperformance: -7,54 %
Platz 9
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +10,02 %
Wochenperformance: +10,02 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +2,35 %
Wochenperformance: +2,35 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +13,49 %
Wochenperformance: +13,49 %
Platz 12
Celestica
Wochenperformance: -1,88 %
Wochenperformance: -1,88 %
Platz 13
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -3,30 %
Wochenperformance: -3,30 %
Platz 14
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: +3,46 %
Wochenperformance: +3,46 %
Platz 15
adesso
Wochenperformance: +3,90 %
Wochenperformance: +3,90 %
Platz 16
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -3,09 %
Wochenperformance: -3,09 %
Platz 17
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: -4,57 %
Wochenperformance: -4,57 %
Platz 18
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