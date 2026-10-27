Porsche AG Delivers Strong Results and Cash Flow, Holds Steady Outlook

Porsche reported Q1–Q3 2026 revenue of €25.28 billion, down 5.9% year on year, and operating profit of €1.74 billion; its operating return on sales rose to 6.9%.

Customer deliveries fell 16% to 178,532, but higher-margin models and positive pricing and product-mix effects supported earnings.

Automotive net cashflow increased to €2.50 billion, with an 11.3% margin; Automotive net liquidity reached €8.23 billion.

Porsche completed the sale of its stakes in Bugatti Rimac and the Rimac Group, generating a €593 million gain and a €984 million cash inflow.

The company is pursuing its “Value over Volume” strategy, focusing on its core business, leaner operations and new products under the Sportwagenschmiede ’35 strategy.

Porsche reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: revenue of €35–36 billion, operating return on sales of 5.5–7.5%, and Automotive net cashflow margin of 5.5–7.5%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Porsche AG is on 27.10.2026.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 42,59EUR and was up +2,37 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.225,85PKT (-0,16 %).





