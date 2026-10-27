Deutsche Rohstoff Raises 2026 Guidance Again, Eyes €440M EBITDA

Deutsche Rohstoff raised its 2026 revenue guidance to **EUR 340–360 million** and EBITDA guidance to **EUR 420–440 million**.

The forecast assumes WTI at **USD 95/barrel in November and December**, with a full-year realized average of about **USD 88/barrel**.

Q3 2026 revenue is expected to be approximately **EUR 110 million**, with average net production of around **23,500 BOEPD**.

Production is forecast to rise to about **26,000 BOEPD in Q4**, taking the full-year average above **19,000 BOEPD** for the first time.

The company’s largest-ever drilling program remains on track, with approximately **EUR 330 million** in capital expenditure; 23 operated and nine non-operated wells were producing by the end of September.

At the midpoint of the EBITDA guidance, approximately **EUR 270 million** is expected from oil and gas operations and **EUR 160 million** from Almonty share sales completed through mid-July; no further shares have been sold since.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 17.11.2026.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 89,70EUR and was up +2,51 % compared with the previous day.





