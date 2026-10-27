Villeroy & Boch Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook Despite Volatile Markets

Group revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was €956.2 million, down 11.1% year on year, or 5.2% excluding currency effects and divestments.

Orders on hand increased to €167.4 million at 30 September 2026, compared with €150.4 million at year-end 2025.

Operating EBIT was €40.9 million, versus €65.1 million a year earlier; the Group recorded a net loss of €12.4 million, partly due to one-off tax effects.

Bathroom & Wellness revenue fell 14.2% to €742.4 million, while its order book grew to €136.9 million.

Dining & Lifestyle revenue rose 1.9% to €211.5 million; e-commerce revenue grew 13.3%, and the order book increased to €30.5 million.

The company confirmed its revised 2026 forecast: revenue down in the high single-digit percentage range, operating EBIT of €50–56 million, and operating investments of around €40 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Villeroy & Boch is on 27.10.2026.

The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 11,200EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous day.





