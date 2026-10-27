Villeroy & Boch Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook Despite Volatile Markets
A growing order book and strong e-commerce offered bright spots as the Group faced declining revenue and earnings in the first nine months of 2026.
Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
- Group revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was €956.2 million, down 11.1% year on year, or 5.2% excluding currency effects and divestments.
- Orders on hand increased to €167.4 million at 30 September 2026, compared with €150.4 million at year-end 2025.
- Operating EBIT was €40.9 million, versus €65.1 million a year earlier; the Group recorded a net loss of €12.4 million, partly due to one-off tax effects.
- Bathroom & Wellness revenue fell 14.2% to €742.4 million, while its order book grew to €136.9 million.
- Dining & Lifestyle revenue rose 1.9% to €211.5 million; e-commerce revenue grew 13.3%, and the order book increased to €30.5 million.
- The company confirmed its revised 2026 forecast: revenue down in the high single-digit percentage range, operating EBIT of €50–56 million, and operating investments of around €40 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Villeroy & Boch is on 27.10.2026.
The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 11,200EUR and was down -1,75 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,63 %
-4,22 %
-17,15 %
-27,24 %
-32,64 %
-33,43 %
-53,10 %
-19,22 %
+337,01 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte