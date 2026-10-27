SUESS MicroTec Finalizes Production Move, Revises 2026 Outlook

SUSS MicroTec will concentrate production at its two largest sites: Zhubei, Taiwan, and Sternenfels, Germany; no systems or modules will be made in Garching.

The relocation is intended to improve scalability, efficiency, and competitiveness and prepare the company for future growth.

The restructuring will affect approximately 70 employees, with implementation planned in a socially responsible manner and in consultation with employee representatives.

SUSS expects total one-off costs of about €6.2 million, including approximately €4.5 million in fiscal year 2026.

Fiscal 2026 sales guidance has been reduced to €405–425 million from €425–485 million, partly because component shortages are expected to defer sales to 2027.

Fiscal 2026 EBIT margin guidance is now 5–7%, down from 8–10%; gross profit margin guidance remains unchanged at 35–37%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SUESS MicroTec is on 05.11.2026.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 47,18EUR and was down -10,73 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.135,72PKT (-0,46 %).





