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    SUESS MicroTec Optimizes Global Production, Updates 2026 Guidance

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    With its order book at a record high, SUSS is reshaping production—yet restructuring costs and temporary disruption are weighing on its 2026 outlook.

    SUESS MicroTec Optimizes Global Production, Updates 2026 Guidance
    Foto: Business_Wire - picture-alliance/ dpa | Photo
    • SUSS recorded strong order intake in Q3 2026, and its order book reached a new record, supporting plans to expand manufacturing capacity and efficiency.
    • The company will consolidate mask-aligner production in Zhubei, Taiwan, and module manufacturing in Sternenfels, Germany; production in Garching will be discontinued.
    • The restructuring will affect approximately 70 employees, with SUSS stating it will carry out the changes responsibly and consult employee representatives.
    • SUSS expects one-off restructuring costs of about €6.2 million, including approximately €4.5 million in fiscal 2026, as well as temporary disruption to revenue recognition.
    • The 2026 revenue forecast was lowered to €405–425 million from €425–485 million, and the expected EBIT margin to 5–7% from 8–10%; the gross margin outlook remains 35–37%.
    • Germany will remain a key hub for headquarters, R&D, and manufacturing expertise, with SUSS continuing investment in its Karlsruhe development and application center.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SUESS MicroTec is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 47,42EUR and was down -10,27 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,14EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,59 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.161,32PKT (-0,38 %).


    SUESS MicroTec

    -12,12 %
    -5,73 %
    -21,55 %
    -34,45 %
    +42,55 %
    +231,65 %
    +141,28 %
    +716,01 %
    +90,67 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
    SUESS MicroTec direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    SUESS MicroTec Optimizes Global Production, Updates 2026 Guidance With its order book at a record high, SUSS is reshaping production—yet restructuring costs and temporary disruption are weighing on its 2026 outlook.
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