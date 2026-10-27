DAX, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Bloom Energy (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
|Kuros Biosciences
|💬
|📰
|Elevate Service Group
|📰
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|182
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|100
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|34
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|33
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|32
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|30
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MidCap Financial Investment Corporation
|+23,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SoFi Technologies
|+13,59 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Terra Drone Corporation
|+12,78 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Xylem
|-10,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Aclaris Therapeutics
|-14,49 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Innodata
|-25,83 %
|💬
|📰
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Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: +5,50 %
Wochenperformance: +5,50 %
Platz 1
Bloom Energy (A)
Wochenperformance: -1,82 %
Wochenperformance: -1,82 %
Platz 2
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +1,46 %
Wochenperformance: +1,46 %
Platz 3
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +21,08 %
Wochenperformance: +21,08 %
Platz 4
Elevate Service Group
Wochenperformance: -1,18 %
Wochenperformance: -1,18 %
Platz 5
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -15,09 %
Wochenperformance: -15,09 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,11 %
Wochenperformance: +1,11 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,49 %
Wochenperformance: +6,49 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -5,41 %
Wochenperformance: -5,41 %
Platz 9
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -3,45 %
Wochenperformance: -3,45 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +10,11 %
Wochenperformance: +10,11 %
Platz 11
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -3,34 %
Wochenperformance: -3,34 %
Platz 12
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation
Wochenperformance: +24,49 %
Wochenperformance: +24,49 %
Platz 13
SoFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: +13,63 %
Wochenperformance: +13,63 %
Platz 14
Terra Drone Corporation
Wochenperformance: +13,71 %
Wochenperformance: +13,71 %
Platz 15
Xylem
Wochenperformance: -5,72 %
Wochenperformance: -5,72 %
Platz 16
Aclaris Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -12,48 %
Wochenperformance: -12,48 %
Platz 17
Innodata
Wochenperformance: -14,86 %
Wochenperformance: -14,86 %
Platz 18
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