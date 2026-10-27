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    Commerzbank’s 2027 SREP Capital Requirements Also Drop

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    Commerzbank heads into 2027 with lower ECB capital requirements for a second straight year, highlighting its financial strength as it pursues growth and shareholder returns.

    Commerzbank’s 2027 SREP Capital Requirements Also Drop
    Foto: kittyfly - stock.adobe.com
    • The ECB reduced Commerzbank’s Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) by 5 basis points to 2.10% for 2027; at least 1.18% must be met with CET1 capital. The decision takes effect on 1 January 2027.
    • The additional leverage-ratio requirement (P2R-LR) remains unchanged at 0.1%; the resulting 3.1% requirement is covered by a 4.3% leverage ratio as of June 2026.
    • Commerzbank’s pro forma CET1 Maximum Distributable Amount threshold is 10.26% of risk-weighted assets, based on Q2 2026 figures.
    • The CET1 ratio was 14.4% at the end of June 2026, while the bank’s target under its strategy through 2030 is 13.5%.
    • Capital requirements have been reduced for the second consecutive year, which CEO Bettina Orlopp said reflects the strength and stability of the bank’s business model.
    • Orlopp said profitable growth and disciplined risk management support the bank’s ability to finance growth while maintaining its capital-return policy.

    The next important date, Q3 2026 results, at Commerzbank is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 37,73EUR and was up +1,66 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.625,00PKT (+0,99 %).


    Commerzbank

    +1,75 %
    +2,59 %
    -10,48 %
    +2,14 %
    +23,74 %
    +276,71 %
    +485,16 %
    +499,97 %
    -58,98 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank’s 2027 SREP Capital Requirements Also Drop Commerzbank heads into 2027 with lower ECB capital requirements for a second straight year, highlighting its financial strength as it pursues growth and shareholder returns.
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