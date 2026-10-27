Commerzbank’s 2027 SREP Capital Requirements Also Drop

The ECB reduced Commerzbank’s Pillar 2 capital requirement (P2R) by 5 basis points to 2.10% for 2027; at least 1.18% must be met with CET1 capital. The decision takes effect on 1 January 2027.

The additional leverage-ratio requirement (P2R-LR) remains unchanged at 0.1%; the resulting 3.1% requirement is covered by a 4.3% leverage ratio as of June 2026.

Commerzbank’s pro forma CET1 Maximum Distributable Amount threshold is 10.26% of risk-weighted assets, based on Q2 2026 figures.

The CET1 ratio was 14.4% at the end of June 2026, while the bank’s target under its strategy through 2030 is 13.5%.

Capital requirements have been reduced for the second consecutive year, which CEO Bettina Orlopp said reflects the strength and stability of the bank’s business model.

Orlopp said profitable growth and disciplined risk management support the bank’s ability to finance growth while maintaining its capital-return policy.

The next important date, Q3 2026 results, at Commerzbank is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 37,73EUR and was up +1,66 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.625,00PKT (+0,99 %).





