Guosen: Reform, Innovation and Global Ties to Power China's Capital Markets
China’s capital markets are poised for a shake-up as tighter rules, tech innovation and global investment reshape the landscape under the 2026–2030 Five-Year Plan.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Guosen Securities expects regulatory reform, technological innovation, long-term investment and global integration to reshape China’s capital markets during the 2026–2030 Five-Year Plan.
- Stronger action against fraud, insider trading and market manipulation, plus more effective delistings, is intended to boost investor confidence and improve capital allocation.
- Higher dividends and share buybacks signal a shift toward balancing companies’ financing needs with returns for shareholders.
- Technology stocks now represent over 30% of the A-share market’s total value; reforms to the STAR Market, ChiNext and restructuring rules aim to improve financing for innovative firms.
- Greater participation by pension, insurance and other long-term institutional investors may curb short-term speculation and support market stability and sustained corporate financing.
- International access is expanding: the QFI program had nearly 1,000 approved investors by July 2026, while foreign investors held over US$1 trillion in Chinese onshore equities and bonds at the end of 2025.
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