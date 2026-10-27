Piramal Pharma Reports Q2 and H1 FY27 Results
Piramal’s Q2 FY27 revenue surged 28% as margins widened and profits returned, prompting the company to raise its full-year growth outlook.
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- Q2 FY27 revenue rose 28% year over year to ₹2,617 crore; H1 revenue increased 23% to ₹4,887 crore.
- EBITDA grew 72% in both Q2 and H1, to ₹385 crore and ₹669 crore respectively; margins expanded by more than 350 basis points in each period.
- All three businesses grew in H1: CDMO by 28%, Complex Hospital Generics by 24%, and Consumer Healthcare by 14%.
- Net profit after tax was ₹5 crore in Q2, compared with a ₹99 crore loss a year earlier; the H1 net loss narrowed to ₹64 crore from ₹181 crore.
- Piramal added 22 CDMO customers and conducted 110 customer audits in H1; it also reported 12 regulatory inspections and no US FDA “Official Action Indicated” classifications.
- The company raised its FY27 revenue-growth outlook to 19%–20% and expects meaningfully higher profitability, citing strong momentum and a typically stronger second half.
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