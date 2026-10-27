NEXTDC: What Covenant Compliance Means for Financial Headroom

NEXTDC complied with both senior-debt financial covenants at 30 June 2026 and expects to remain compliant at the next test date, 31 December 2026.

Pro forma interest cover was 5.91x, well above the 1.5x minimum, with A$526.8 million of Covenant EBITDA headroom.

The gearing ratio was 8.2%, compared with a maximum limit of 60%.

The pro forma interest-cover calculation includes an additional 73 MW of contracted utilisation announced in July 2026; billing is expected to begin in the second half of FY27.

Because of uncertainty over delayed grid upgrades at M3 Melbourne, NEXTDC excluded contracted EBITDA from affected customer contracts and any related potential service-level credits from its covenant calculation.

Liquidity stood at A$8.675 billion at 30 September 2026, comprising A$1.275 billion in cash and A$7.4 billion in undrawn facilities and committed hybrid securities.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Nextdc is on 25.02.2027.

The price of Nextdc at the time of the news was 3,6700EUR and was up +6,69 % compared with the previous day.





