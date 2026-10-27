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    NEXTDC: What Covenant Compliance Means for Financial Headroom

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    NEXTDC reports ample covenant headroom and A$8.675 billion in liquidity, while taking a cautious approach to earnings tied to delayed grid upgrades at M3 Melbourne.

    NEXTDC: What Covenant Compliance Means for Financial Headroom
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    • NEXTDC complied with both senior-debt financial covenants at 30 June 2026 and expects to remain compliant at the next test date, 31 December 2026.
    • Pro forma interest cover was 5.91x, well above the 1.5x minimum, with A$526.8 million of Covenant EBITDA headroom.
    • The gearing ratio was 8.2%, compared with a maximum limit of 60%.
    • The pro forma interest-cover calculation includes an additional 73 MW of contracted utilisation announced in July 2026; billing is expected to begin in the second half of FY27.
    • Because of uncertainty over delayed grid upgrades at M3 Melbourne, NEXTDC excluded contracted EBITDA from affected customer contracts and any related potential service-level credits from its covenant calculation.
    • Liquidity stood at A$8.675 billion at 30 September 2026, comprising A$1.275 billion in cash and A$7.4 billion in undrawn facilities and committed hybrid securities.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Nextdc is on 25.02.2027.

    The price of Nextdc at the time of the news was 3,6700EUR and was up +6,69 % compared with the previous day.


    Nextdc

    +6,69 %
    +4,26 %
    -46,81 %
    -56,82 %
    -57,43 %
    +76,19 %
    ISIN:AU000000NXT8WKN:A1C9HQ
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    NEXTDC: What Covenant Compliance Means for Financial Headroom NEXTDC reports ample covenant headroom and A$8.675 billion in liquidity, while taking a cautious approach to earnings tied to delayed grid upgrades at M3 Melbourne.
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