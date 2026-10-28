Dexus Finance 2026 AGM: Chair and CEO Deliver Key Address
Dexus is reshaping its portfolio after strong FY26 capital raising and asset sales, balancing resilient property operations with a weaker FY27 earnings outlook.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Dexus reported solid FY26 progress despite market challenges, raising nearly twice as much third-party capital as in FY25 and completing about A$2.5 billion in divestments—exceeding its A$2 billion target ahead of schedule.
- The company is shifting toward a more capital-efficient model, bringing third-party investors into high-quality assets and portfolios to release capital, reduce debt, fund growth opportunities or buy back securities.
- Dexus expects FY27 earnings to decline; subject to no unforeseen events, it forecasts AFFO of 37.5–39.5 cents and distributions of 37.0 cents per security.
- The infrastructure review found that investors in several funds seek liquidity. Dexus plans asset sales for two funds and is refocusing on office, industrial and retail real estate, with targeted alternatives such as data centres and selected living sectors.
- The APAC-related court judgment remains under appeal, with a hearing scheduled from 30 November 2026. Dexus has acknowledged shortcomings and is strengthening governance, risk controls and accountability.
- Core property operations remained resilient: office occupancy was 94.2%, industrial occupancy 94.0%, and rent collections 99.5%. Atlassian Central is fully pre-leased and on track for completion later in 2026; Waterfront Brisbane is delayed until late 2029.
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