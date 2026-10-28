Palfinger Sharpens Focus, Boosts Profitability and Resilience in Q3 2026
Revenue climbed, profits came under pressure: PALFINGER’s first nine months of 2026 were marked by a major impairment, expanded savings plans and portfolio changes.
- In Q1–Q3 2026, revenue rose 3.9% to EUR 1,616.7 million, while EBIT fell 5.8% to EUR 120.7 million and the EBIT margin declined to 7.5%.
- The consolidated net result was EUR -61.5 million, mainly affected by a roughly EUR 135 million non-cash impairment related to PALFINGER’s Russian activities and valuation effects from the planned business sale.
- PALFINGER expanded its efficiency program, targeting EUR 50 million in sustainable savings by 2028, including EUR 25 million from 2027.
- The company signed a binding pre-agreement to sell its Tail & Passenger Lift business, subject to closing conditions and German competition authority approval.
- For full-year 2026, PALFINGER expects revenue to be slightly higher and EBIT slightly lower than in 2025.
- PALFINGER confirmed its 2030 targets of a 12% EBIT margin and 15% ROCE, while adjusting its revenue target to EUR 2.8 billion.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.10.2026.
The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 27,08EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.
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