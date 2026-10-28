Palfinger Sharpens Focus, Boosts Profitability and Resilience in Q3 2026

In Q1–Q3 2026, revenue rose 3.9% to EUR 1,616.7 million, while EBIT fell 5.8% to EUR 120.7 million and the EBIT margin declined to 7.5%.

The consolidated net result was EUR -61.5 million, mainly affected by a roughly EUR 135 million non-cash impairment related to PALFINGER’s Russian activities and valuation effects from the planned business sale.

PALFINGER expanded its efficiency program, targeting EUR 50 million in sustainable savings by 2028, including EUR 25 million from 2027.

The company signed a binding pre-agreement to sell its Tail & Passenger Lift business, subject to closing conditions and German competition authority approval.

For full-year 2026, PALFINGER expects revenue to be slightly higher and EBIT slightly lower than in 2025.

PALFINGER confirmed its 2030 targets of a 12% EBIT margin and 15% ROCE, while adjusting its revenue target to EUR 2.8 billion.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.10.2026.

The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 27,08EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,09 % since publication.





