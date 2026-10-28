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    Straumann Holding Boosts Organic Growth to 9.2%, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

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    Straumann Group gained momentum in Q3 2026, posting 9.2% organic growth as premium implants and digital solutions advanced. The group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

    Straumann Holding Boosts Organic Growth to 9.2%, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Straumann Group’s Q3 2026 revenue rose to CHF 667.1 million, with organic growth accelerating to 9.2%.
    • Revenue for the first nine months reached CHF 2.05 billion, up 8.3% organically year on year.
    • EMEA and APAC each delivered double-digit Q3 organic growth (10.5% and 10.3%); North America grew 7.5% and Latin America 6.5%.
    • iEXCEL continued to gain share in premium implantology, while new Straumann F.A.S.T. workflows and SIRIOS APS aim to improve digital full-arch treatment efficiency.
    • Straumann AXS now has more than 20,000 active users; customers using the platform show higher reorder rates, supporting recurring sales.
    • The Group confirmed its 2026 outlook: high-single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140–170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Straumann Holding is on 28.10.2026.

    The price of Straumann Holding at the time of the news was 105,40EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 106,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.


    Straumann Holding

    +0,28 %
    +4,71 %
    +2,89 %
    +1,70 %
    +9,12 %
    -1,03 %
    +430,78 %
    ISIN:CH1175448666WKN:A3DHHH
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    Straumann Holding Boosts Organic Growth to 9.2%, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook Straumann Group gained momentum in Q3 2026, posting 9.2% organic growth as premium implants and digital solutions advanced. The group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
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