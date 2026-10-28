Straumann Holding Boosts Organic Growth to 9.2%, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
Straumann Group gained momentum in Q3 2026, posting 9.2% organic growth as premium implants and digital solutions advanced. The group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
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- Straumann Group’s Q3 2026 revenue rose to CHF 667.1 million, with organic growth accelerating to 9.2%.
- Revenue for the first nine months reached CHF 2.05 billion, up 8.3% organically year on year.
- EMEA and APAC each delivered double-digit Q3 organic growth (10.5% and 10.3%); North America grew 7.5% and Latin America 6.5%.
- iEXCEL continued to gain share in premium implantology, while new Straumann F.A.S.T. workflows and SIRIOS APS aim to improve digital full-arch treatment efficiency.
- Straumann AXS now has more than 20,000 active users; customers using the platform show higher reorder rates, supporting recurring sales.
- The Group confirmed its 2026 outlook: high-single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140–170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Straumann Holding is on 28.10.2026.
The price of Straumann Holding at the time of the news was 105,40EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 106,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.
+0,28 %
+4,71 %
+2,89 %
+1,70 %
+9,12 %
-1,03 %
+430,78 %
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