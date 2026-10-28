Straumann Holding Boosts Organic Growth to 9.2%, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Straumann Group’s Q3 2026 revenue rose to CHF 667.1 million, with organic growth accelerating to 9.2%.

Revenue for the first nine months reached CHF 2.05 billion, up 8.3% organically year on year.

EMEA and APAC each delivered double-digit Q3 organic growth (10.5% and 10.3%); North America grew 7.5% and Latin America 6.5%.

iEXCEL continued to gain share in premium implantology, while new Straumann F.A.S.T. workflows and SIRIOS APS aim to improve digital full-arch treatment efficiency.

Straumann AXS now has more than 20,000 active users; customers using the platform show higher reorder rates, supporting recurring sales.

The Group confirmed its 2026 outlook: high-single-digit organic revenue growth and core EBIT margin expansion of around 140–170 basis points at constant 2025 exchange rates.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Straumann Holding is on 28.10.2026.

The price of Straumann Holding at the time of the news was 105,40EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 106,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,62 % since publication.





