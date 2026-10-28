Symrise Delivers Q3 Volume-Led Growth, Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Symrise achieved 5.3% organic sales growth in Q3 2026, above expectations, driven mainly by higher volumes and broad-based demand across both segments. Asia Pacific led with double-digit growth.

Group sales rose to €1.31 billion in Q3, from €1.22 billion a year earlier. For the first nine months, sales totaled €3.85 billion, with organic growth of 3.0%.

Taste, Nutrition & Health recorded 5.2% organic growth in Q3, while Scent & Care grew 5.6%. Pet Food and Care & Wellness both returned to growth.

Symrise advanced its portfolio strategy by divesting its Terpenes business, acquiring Floral Concept and investing in Aroma Molecules capacity. Its ONE SYM Transformation is focused on commercial excellence, innovation, scale benefits and digitalization.

The share buyback was progressing as planned: Symrise had repurchased 4.3 million shares by the end of September, with the program scheduled to conclude on October 30, 2026.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: organic sales growth of 2%–4%, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5%–22.5% and an adjusted business free cash flow margin above 14%. It expects sales growth near the guidance midpoint and EBITDA margin in the lower half of the range.

The next important date, Interim Statement January–September 2026, at Symrise is on 28.10.2026.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 98,05EUR and was down -1,93 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 96,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,48 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.524,00PKT (-0,31 %).





