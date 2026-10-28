Palfinger Sharpens Focus, Boosts Profitability and Resilience in Q3 2026

Revenue rose 3.9% to EUR 1,616.7 million in Q1–Q3 2026, while EBIT fell 5.8% to EUR 120.7 million and the EBIT margin declined to 7.5%.

The consolidated net result was a loss of EUR 61.5 million, mainly reflecting a roughly EUR 135 million non-cash impairment of Russian assets and valuation effects linked to the planned business sale.

PALFINGER increased its efficiency program’s savings target to EUR 50 million by 2028, with EUR 25 million expected to take effect from 2027.

The company signed a binding pre-agreement to sell its Tail & Passenger Lift business, subject to closing conditions and German regulatory approval; signing the contract is expected by the end of 2026 or early 2027.

In October, PALFINGER secured a USD 39 million North American order for truck-mounted forklifts and a service contract, with delivery planned over the next 12 months.

For 2026, PALFINGER expects revenue slightly above and EBIT slightly below the prior year. Its 2030 revenue target is EUR 2.8 billion, while its targets of a 12% EBIT margin and 15% ROCE remain unchanged.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.10.2026.

The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 27,05EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.





