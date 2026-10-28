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    Palfinger Sharpens Focus, Boosts Profitability and Resilience in Q3 2026

    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rising sales, shrinking profits: PALFINGER faces a mixed 2026 as a Russia-related impairment weighs on results and the group pushes ahead with cost cuts and portfolio changes.

    Palfinger Sharpens Focus, Boosts Profitability and Resilience in Q3 2026
    Foto: 417264605
    • Revenue rose 3.9% to EUR 1,616.7 million in Q1–Q3 2026, while EBIT fell 5.8% to EUR 120.7 million and the EBIT margin declined to 7.5%.
    • The consolidated net result was a loss of EUR 61.5 million, mainly reflecting a roughly EUR 135 million non-cash impairment of Russian assets and valuation effects linked to the planned business sale.
    • PALFINGER increased its efficiency program’s savings target to EUR 50 million by 2028, with EUR 25 million expected to take effect from 2027.
    • The company signed a binding pre-agreement to sell its Tail & Passenger Lift business, subject to closing conditions and German regulatory approval; signing the contract is expected by the end of 2026 or early 2027.
    • In October, PALFINGER secured a USD 39 million North American order for truck-mounted forklifts and a service contract, with delivery planned over the next 12 months.
    • For 2026, PALFINGER expects revenue slightly above and EBIT slightly below the prior year. Its 2030 revenue target is EUR 2.8 billion, while its targets of a 12% EBIT margin and 15% ROCE remain unchanged.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.10.2026.

    The price of Palfinger at the time of the news was 27,05EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.
    22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.


    Palfinger

    +0,18 %
    +0,93 %
    -8,59 %
    -18,35 %
    -16,85 %
    +31,80 %
    -26,32 %
    +0,07 %
    +195,65 %
    ISIN:AT0000758305WKN:919964
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    Palfinger Sharpens Focus, Boosts Profitability and Resilience in Q3 2026 Rising sales, shrinking profits: PALFINGER faces a mixed 2026 as a Russia-related impairment weighs on results and the group pushes ahead with cost cuts and portfolio changes.
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