Almonty Industries, Kioxia Holdings Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|ThyssenKrupp
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|90
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|45
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|33
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|28
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|26
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|26
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+9,81 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SK hynix
|+8,23 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Hua Hong Semiconductor
|+8,23 %
|📰
|🟥
|ASMPT
|-5,03 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Tokio Marine Holdings
|-5,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ThyssenKrupp
|-10,82 %
|💬
|📰
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +15,21 %
Wochenperformance: +15,21 %
Platz 1
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: +6,73 %
Wochenperformance: +6,73 %
Platz 2
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: +0,97 %
Wochenperformance: +0,97 %
Platz 3
BYD
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Wochenperformance: -1,47 %
Platz 4
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 5
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -8,80 %
Wochenperformance: -8,80 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +5,63 %
Wochenperformance: +5,63 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,81 %
Wochenperformance: +0,81 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +13,16 %
Wochenperformance: +13,16 %
Platz 9
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: +9,29 %
Wochenperformance: +9,29 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -7,27 %
Wochenperformance: -7,27 %
Platz 11
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Platz 12
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Wochenperformance: +8,43 %
Platz 13
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +15,21 %
Wochenperformance: +15,21 %
Platz 14
Hua Hong Semiconductor
Wochenperformance: -3,53 %
Wochenperformance: -3,53 %
Platz 15
ASMPT
Wochenperformance: -12,21 %
Wochenperformance: -12,21 %
Platz 16
Tokio Marine Holdings
Wochenperformance: -0,87 %
Wochenperformance: -0,87 %
Platz 17
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -8,80 %
Wochenperformance: -8,80 %
Platz 18
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