TAKKT Confirms Q3 Stabilization as Recovery Signals Emerge

TAKKT’s organic sales declined by 4.3% in Q3 2026, broadly unchanged from the previous quarter; nine-month sales were €685.6 million, down 5.1% organically.

The gross profit margin rose slightly to 39.2% for the first nine months, despite higher freight costs.

Nine-month EBITDA fell to €14.5 million from €27.3 million; cost reductions of around €9 million partly offset the impact of lower sales.

A non-cash impairment charge of around €19 million at Foodservices contributed to nine-month EBIT falling to a loss of €23.7 million.

A cyberattack after the reporting period disrupted order processing, deliveries and invoicing. TAKKT says it has contained the attack and is gradually restoring affected operations.

The cyberattack is expected to weigh noticeably on Q4 sales, earnings and cash flow, increasing the risk that full-year results will be at the lower end of guidance—or fall below it.

The next important date, Quarterly Statement 3/2026, at TAKKT is on 28.10.2026.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,6575EUR and was up +5,35 % compared with the previous day.





