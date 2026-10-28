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    TAKKT Confirms Q3 Stabilization as Recovery Signals Emerge

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    TAKKT faces mounting pressure as weaker sales and an impairment hit earnings, while a cyberattack threatens fourth-quarter performance and full-year targets.

    TAKKT Confirms Q3 Stabilization as Recovery Signals Emerge
    Foto: TAKKT AG
    • TAKKT’s organic sales declined by 4.3% in Q3 2026, broadly unchanged from the previous quarter; nine-month sales were €685.6 million, down 5.1% organically.
    • The gross profit margin rose slightly to 39.2% for the first nine months, despite higher freight costs.
    • Nine-month EBITDA fell to €14.5 million from €27.3 million; cost reductions of around €9 million partly offset the impact of lower sales.
    • A non-cash impairment charge of around €19 million at Foodservices contributed to nine-month EBIT falling to a loss of €23.7 million.
    • A cyberattack after the reporting period disrupted order processing, deliveries and invoicing. TAKKT says it has contained the attack and is gradually restoring affected operations.
    • The cyberattack is expected to weigh noticeably on Q4 sales, earnings and cash flow, increasing the risk that full-year results will be at the lower end of guidance—or fall below it.

    The next important date, Quarterly Statement 3/2026, at TAKKT is on 28.10.2026.

    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,6575EUR and was up +5,35 % compared with the previous day.


    TAKKT

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    -11,90 %
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    -46,11 %
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    -58,91 %
    ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600
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    TAKKT Confirms Q3 Stabilization as Recovery Signals Emerge TAKKT faces mounting pressure as weaker sales and an impairment hit earnings, while a cyberattack threatens fourth-quarter performance and full-year targets.
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