TAKKT Confirms Q3 Stabilization as Recovery Signals Emerge
TAKKT faces mounting pressure as weaker sales and an impairment hit earnings, while a cyberattack threatens fourth-quarter performance and full-year targets.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT’s organic sales declined by 4.3% in Q3 2026, broadly unchanged from the previous quarter; nine-month sales were €685.6 million, down 5.1% organically.
- The gross profit margin rose slightly to 39.2% for the first nine months, despite higher freight costs.
- Nine-month EBITDA fell to €14.5 million from €27.3 million; cost reductions of around €9 million partly offset the impact of lower sales.
- A non-cash impairment charge of around €19 million at Foodservices contributed to nine-month EBIT falling to a loss of €23.7 million.
- A cyberattack after the reporting period disrupted order processing, deliveries and invoicing. TAKKT says it has contained the attack and is gradually restoring affected operations.
- The cyberattack is expected to weigh noticeably on Q4 sales, earnings and cash flow, increasing the risk that full-year results will be at the lower end of guidance—or fall below it.
The next important date, Quarterly Statement 3/2026, at TAKKT is on 28.10.2026.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 2,6575EUR and was up +5,35 % compared with the previous day.
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