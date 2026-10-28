🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBefesa AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Befesa

    Befesa Raises 2026 EBITDA Outlook to €286–296M on €26M U.S. Grant

    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    A U.S. zinc production tax credit is boosting Befesa’s 2026 earnings outlook—but the benefit remains subject to IRS review, with no related cash inflow expected this year.

    Befesa Raises 2026 EBITDA Outlook to €286–296M on €26M U.S. Grant
    Foto: Peter Endig - picture alliance / ZB
    • Befesa raised its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to €286–296 million, including an expected €26 million U.S. production tax credit.
    • The credit is linked to high-purity zinc production at Befesa’s Mooresboro, North Carolina plant under Section 45X of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
    • Befesa expects to recognize the 2026 credit in Q4 2026 as a reduction in operating costs; the amount remains subject to IRS review and eligibility requirements.
    • Befesa expects the credit to recur annually from 2026 through 2033, contributing around €25–30 million per year, with a phased reduction in 2031–2033.
    • Excluding the credit, Befesa narrowed its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to €260–270 million. Including it, the company expects EPS above €2.90 and year-end net leverage of around 1.8x.
    • The 2025 credit claim is approximately $34 million (€30 million), with cash expected in H1 2027. No credit-related cash inflow is expected in 2026; operating cash flow guidance remains single-digit growth and capex around €70 million.

    The next important date, Q3 2026 Quarterly Statement and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 29.10.2026.

    The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 34,80EUR and was up +4,27 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,29 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.423,76PKT (+0,26 %).


    Befesa

    +6,76 %
    +7,40 %
    +1,86 %
    +2,30 %
    +18,50 %
    +24,30 %
    -47,72 %
    +1,57 %
    ISIN:LU1704650164WKN:A2H5Z1
    Befesa direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Befesa Raises 2026 EBITDA Outlook to €286–296M on €26M U.S. Grant A U.S. zinc production tax credit is boosting Befesa’s 2026 earnings outlook—but the benefit remains subject to IRS review, with no related cash inflow expected this year.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     