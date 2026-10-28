Befesa Raises 2026 EBITDA Outlook to €286–296M on €26M U.S. Grant

Befesa raised its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to €286–296 million, including an expected €26 million U.S. production tax credit.

The credit is linked to high-purity zinc production at Befesa’s Mooresboro, North Carolina plant under Section 45X of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Befesa expects to recognize the 2026 credit in Q4 2026 as a reduction in operating costs; the amount remains subject to IRS review and eligibility requirements.

Befesa expects the credit to recur annually from 2026 through 2033, contributing around €25–30 million per year, with a phased reduction in 2031–2033.

Excluding the credit, Befesa narrowed its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to €260–270 million. Including it, the company expects EPS above €2.90 and year-end net leverage of around 1.8x.

The 2025 credit claim is approximately $34 million (€30 million), with cash expected in H1 2027. No credit-related cash inflow is expected in 2026; operating cash flow guidance remains single-digit growth and capex around €70 million.

The next important date, Q3 2026 Quarterly Statement and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 29.10.2026.

The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 34,80EUR and was up +4,27 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.423,76PKT (+0,26 %).





