DAX, Pacific Biosciences of California & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Atos Group
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
|D-Wave Quantum
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|ThyssenKrupp
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|165
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|72
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|60
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|41
|💬
|📰
|ThyssenKrupp
|32
|💬
|📰
|Siemens Energy
|24
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pacific Biosciences of California
|+20,47 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Intapp
|+19,38 %
|📰
|🥉
|Schrodinger
|+15,88 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Geron (Delaware)
|-19,85 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Materialise
|-21,29 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Oatly Group
|-28,57 %
|💬
|📰
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SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +16,36 %
Wochenperformance: +16,36 %
Platz 1
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +22,67 %
Wochenperformance: +22,67 %
Platz 2
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +3,10 %
Wochenperformance: +3,10 %
Platz 3
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Wochenperformance: +0,23 %
Platz 4
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +11,57 %
Wochenperformance: +11,57 %
Platz 5
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -12,45 %
Wochenperformance: -12,45 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Wochenperformance: +1,17 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +3,62 %
Wochenperformance: +3,62 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,32 %
Wochenperformance: -0,32 %
Platz 9
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +22,67 %
Wochenperformance: +22,67 %
Platz 10
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -12,45 %
Wochenperformance: -12,45 %
Platz 11
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Platz 12
Pacific Biosciences of California
Wochenperformance: +25,79 %
Wochenperformance: +25,79 %
Platz 13
Intapp
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Wochenperformance: -20,79 %
Platz 14
Schrodinger
Wochenperformance: +28,02 %
Wochenperformance: +28,02 %
Platz 15
Geron (Delaware)
Wochenperformance: -29,20 %
Wochenperformance: -29,20 %
Platz 16
Materialise
Wochenperformance: -8,61 %
Wochenperformance: -8,61 %
Platz 17
Oatly Group
Wochenperformance: -21,06 %
Wochenperformance: -21,06 %
Platz 18
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