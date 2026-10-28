SMT Scharf Revises FY 2026 Forecast as Strategic Push Continues

SMT Scharf’s preliminary revenue for the first nine months of 2026 fell to €51.5 million, from €70.9 million a year earlier.

EBIT was €0.0 million, down from €2.4 million in 9M 2025.

Lower investment in coal mining and tunnel logistics reduced demand for new systems; a cancelled Middle East tunnel project also caused €0.6 million in one-off charges.

The company cut its 2026 revenue forecast to €75–85 million, from €95–115 million previously.

The revised 2026 EBIT forecast is a loss of €0.5–1.5 million, compared with the previous forecast of a €1–2 million profit.

SMT Scharf is continuing its strategic initiatives, including expanding its electromobility portfolio, developing international sales partnerships, and pursuing organizational changes.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at SMT Scharf is on 29.10.2026.

The price of SMT Scharf at the time of the news was 5,4750EUR and was down -3,10 % compared with the previous day.





